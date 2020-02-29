EKU tops Morehead State 80-76 in regular season finale

Eastern Kentucky completed the season sweep of Morehead State with an 80-76 win Saturday night at McBrayer Arena.

EKU’s twelve conference wins this season are tied for the second most in program history. It is only the fourth time in program history the Colonels have won 12 or more OVC games in a season, joining the 1964-65 (13), 2006-07 (13) and 2012-13 (12) squads.

Eastern (15-16, 12-6 OVC) will play in the quarterfinals of the 2020 Ohio Valley Conference Tournament on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET live on ESPN+. The fourth seeded Colonels will play the winner of the No. 5 vs. No. 8 seed game.

The Eagles earned the No. 8 seed despite the loss because Jacksonville State eliminated Tennessee Tech from postseason contention.

Jomaru Brown led the Colonels with 17 points.