EKU's Jomaru Brown eager to get feedback from NBA scouts

Eastern Kentucky sophomore guard Jomaru Brown has put his name in the 2020 NBA Draft, but he told WKYT Sunday that he plans on returning to school for his junior season.

The All-OVC first-teamer is expecting to play in Richmond next season, but he is still eager to get some feedback from NBA scouts.

"I am excited to hear it just because even if I want to stay in the draft or come back to school, I know what I need to work on to better my game and I can help my team take that next step," said Brown.

"The way our program is going, we flipped the switch and we turning the OVC up. I plan on coming back for my junior year, but I also want to see what NBA Scouts do have so say so I am excited."