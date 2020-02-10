EMA officials warning people who live in Leslie County's confluence area

Leslie County's confluence area is one of Eastern Kentucky's most affected communities when it comes to flooding.

For the past three years, the families who live in that part of the county have found themselves trapped when water levels at Buckhorn Lake rise and back up into their communities.

Officials are urging those who live there to prepare for the worst.

"We don't know exactly how high the water is going to go," said Tony Hacker, Leslie County Emergency Management Director. "We don't expect it to get as high as it did last year but it's definitely going to close them off."

As leaves and debris litter roadways from high water that has already come and gone, the message from officials like Hacker grows a little more dire.

"Unfortunately, this situation is one Leslie Countians are all too familiar with, and while it's not a situation they want to make a habit of being in, it's one they have become prepared for," Hacker said. "Unfortunately, you're never as prepared as you should be in situations like this but were constantly trying to make things work better down there."

While there's no magic fix this time around either, they are keeping a close eye on the situation.

'With the dam being almost completely closed like it is, they need to expect the water to back up, and with all the rain that's coming, they need to get prepared," Hacker said.

Right now, the US Army Corps of Engineers is projecting the lake to rise to 830 feet. During last year's flooding, it peaked at more than 845 feet.