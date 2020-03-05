INTERACTIVE: EPA releases list of disinfectants to use against coronavirus

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has released a list of EPA-registered disinfectant products for use against the coronavirus.

“Using the correct disinfectant is an important part of preventing and reducing the spread of illnesses along with other critical aspects such as hand washing,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “There is no higher priority for the Trump Administration than protecting the health and safety of Americans. EPA is providing this important information in a public and transparent manner on disinfectant products to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

Products appearing on EPA’s list registered disinfectant products have qualified for use against COVID-19 through the agency’s Emerging Viral Pathogen program.

The EPA says coronaviruses are "enveloped viruses," meaning they are one of the easiest types of viruses to kill with an appropriate disinfectant product.

Check out the full list of EPA-registered disinfectant products: