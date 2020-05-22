ER doctor charged with child porn, hiding camera in bathroom

A former emergency room doctor at Vermont’s largest hospital who was charged last month with setting up a video camera in a staff bathroom is facing faces child pornography charges.

Eike Blohm appeared in court Friday where he was ordered held pending trial. Prosecutors say investigators found hundreds of videos from a secret camera that were taken in a staff bathroom at University of Vermont Medical Center and other locations.

Among the videos are 21 that allegedly show of a minor child bathing nude at a location associated with Blohm.

Authorities also discovered more than 130 images of child pornography on Blohm's iPad. His attorney declined to comment on the case.