ESPN College GameDay returns to Lexington: What you need to know

ESPN College GameDay returns to Lexington on Saturday ahead of the highly anticipated Tennessee-Kentucky game. The show will broadcast from Memorial Coliseum. This is the first time GameDay has come to Kentucky twice in one season.

Admission will be free, and fan attendance is expected to be high, based on the fact that about 4,500 Wildcat faithful showed up for College GameDay back on Jan. 26 for the UK-Kansas matchup.

Seats for the show will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. with the live show starting at 11 a.m.

Normal game-day policies at Rupp Arena will be in place in Memorial Coliseum, including the bag policy that requires that bags do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12". Signs will be permitted at the show, although they are subject to screening for the telecast.

Parking will be available in the parking lot north of the Joe Craft Center, the lot between the Wildcat Coal Lodge and Rose Street, the student center lot and the South Limestone Garage (parking structure No. 5).

All students attending ESPN College GameDay may begin lining up at the Joe Craft Center ticket entrance no earlier than 5:00 a.m. on Saturday. Students attending the Tennessee game may not line up at Rupp Arena any earlier than 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. Rupp Arena doors will then open at 6:30 p.m. and normal student ticketing procedures will be in place for the game.

Kentucky has a 7-10 record in College GameDay appearances but has won its last two.