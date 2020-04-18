ESPN, NFL Network ready to tackle challenges of remote draft

The NFL draft is annually one of the most ambitious productions that ESPN does. Next week’s coverage might go down as the most ambitious in the network’s 40-year history.

With the NFL closing team complexes and canceling plans to hold the draft in Las Vegas, this year’s event is shaping up as a logistical challenge.

ESPN vice president of production Seth Markman says there are usually 10 remote locations during the first round.

On Thursday night, there might be as many as 180. ESPN and NFL Network will air a combined broadcast all three days. It will now originate from ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut, but most of the reporters and analysts will be at their homes.

