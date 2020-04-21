ESPN names Howard the favorite to win 2020-21 National Player of the Year

In an article released by ESPN on Monday, Kentucky star Rhyne Howard was tabbed the favorite to win National Player of the Year in the 2020-2021 season.

She was an AP All-American and the SEC Player of the Year this past season after leading her Wildcats to the semifinals of the SEC Tournament in Greenville.

Howard will be the nation's leading returning scorer after averaging 23.4 points per game as a sophomore.

Arizona's Aari McDonald, UCLA's Michaela Onyenwere, South Carolina's Aliyah Boston and Iowa State's Ashley Joens round out the Top 5 candidates for National Player of the Year next season.