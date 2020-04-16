'Each day, this gets scarier’: Some Americans rationing medication amid coronavirus pandemic

The economic downturn caused by the coronavirus is creating a life-or-death situation for some Americans because they can no longer afford their medication.

The economic downturn is leaving some Americans unable to buy life-saving medication. (Source: Michael Shawki/CNN)

Diabetes patient Brandi Titus counts her days by the insulin she has left and worries she’ll have to go to the hospital once it runs out.

“I’m very worried that I will end up in a hospital bed, sitting next to someone that has coronavirus,” Titus said. “I contract said virus and then it ends up killing me.”

She started rationing her insulin after losing her housecleaning job in the coronavirus shutdown. This week is the crossroads for her.

And there are others like Michael Shawki, whose survival depends on life-saving prescriptions, and the federal stimulus money they’re waiting on to pay for them.

A two-time cancer survivor and Crohn’s disease patient, Shawki has insurance but with a large copay.

He was able to afford life-sustaining drugs by managing a chain of New York bakeries, but he was laid off when the coronavirus hit Manhattan last month.

Now he’s rationing what he has left, without knowing when his expected stimulus money will come in.

"Each day, this gets scarier," he said.

When asked how dire this crisis is, Shawki said it was “life and death.”

"For me, my fear is, if I'm going to cause long-term damage to myself,” he said. “People are living check-to-check already when they're working. What do you think when that income goes away? You think they're going to be able to survive on a few weeks? No."

Shawki took to Twitter, begging for help, along with so many others – including an essential employee rationing seizure medications until the stimulus check comes in, and a single mother who needs prescriptions for her family.

For each, winnowing their supply of necessary treatments is a deadly game of chance.

Titus’ blood sugar levels are four times higher than average, and she thinks she’ll have to go to the emergency room eventually.

"I won't have a choice,” she said. “My body will go into diabetic ketoacidosis.”

But unlike those expecting government relief in the coming days, she won’t be getting a stimulus check. She’s behind on her child support, so like thousands of others, she doesn’t qualify.

"It's hard,” she said. “A hundred dollars might not be that much to you, but it could be my saving grace for tomorrow."

Many people are already receiving their stimulus money, but for those who have not provided the IRS with bank account information, it could be several more weeks.

