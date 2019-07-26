East High Street, South Limestone intersection closed through weekend

Motorists driving through downtown Lexington this weekend may see some added congestion due to the closure of an intersection.

Beginning Friday evening at 6 p.m., the intersection of East High Street and South Limestone will be closed.

Drivers on High Street will be detoured onto Martin Luther King Boulevard, and then onto Main Street.

Motorists on Limestone will be detoured onto Maxwell Street, then Martin Luther King Boulevard, and then onto Main Street.

The intersection of High Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard, as well as the intersection of Limestone and Maxwell, will be temporarily changed to multi-way stops. The blocked portions of High Street and Limestone will be open for local access only.

The intersection will remain closed through the weekend. The same closure will come back into effect on the weekend of August 2 through August 5.

The closure will allow crews to work on the Kentucky Utilities Duct Bank Project.

