East Jessamine Middle School lockdown lifted after mistaken gun report

East Jessamine Middle School is no longer on lockdown after a student reported that an adult had a gun.

Jessamine County Schools says the building was placed on lockdown, and officers responded to the scene.

It was determined the student looked at someone from a lengthy distance, and the person was mistaken. The district applauds the student for reporting what was seen.

The lockdown was lifted after it was determined there was no threat, and students are not in danger.