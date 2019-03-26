Easter Bunny events beginning at Fayette Mall

Peter Cottontail's bunny trail is leading him straight to Lexington this weekend.

The Easter Bunny will be at the Fayette Mall starting Saturday, March 30. The Bunny Arrival Party starts at 9 a.m., and guests will enjoy a special story time with the Bunny along with princess guests. They'll also learn the "Bunny Hop" and have some sweet treats.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays, The Bunny will be taking photos with with children and their pets as part of Pet Photo Nights.

Another event, Bunny Cares, will be sensory-friendly for children with special needs and their families. Mall music and lights will be muted and dimmed for a calming environment. That will be April 7 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

On April 11, The Bunny will be joined by his friends The Wildcat and Scratch from UK Athletics. That's part of the Big Blue Bunny event. It runs 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

But on any regular day from March 30 to April 20, the Bunny will be hanging out during regular mall hours, ready to take photos with children and their families.

Anyone interested can pre-purchase a Fast Pass to skip the wait at the mall's website.