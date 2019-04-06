Easter event held for children with sensory, medical issues

It's something many kids look forward to this time of year, going to the mall and meeting the Easter Bunny. Kids with medical and sensory issues sometimes miss out on those memorable moments. One Richmond organization is making sure they don't go without.

Jessica Ball, founder of Hannah's Care Packages, put on the event at Madison Hills Christian Church. Her non-profit organization focuses on making families with long hospital stays feel more comfortable.

"Kids in the hospital are usually very well taken care of and what I find is as a parent you don't even think about yourself. You just want your child to be better," Ball said. "One of our families that we're very close to came to me a couple of years ago and said, 'I would love for my son to go see Santa Claus but he can't. He can't be out in public."

That's where the idea for this event stemmed from. Saturday, kids with medical and sensory issues got to paint, eat candy, participate in an Easter egg hunt and meet the Easter Bunny.

Though the taste of the candy will fade, the memories made will not.

"They're [events put on by Hannah's Care Packages] the one thing that makes him feel normal and like he can be involved," Angel Barstow said of her son, Daniel, who has autism. "That's all I want for him is to not feel different because he really is no different than anybody else. He just sees the world differently."