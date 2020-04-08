Easter goes digital after Lexington church cancels drive-in service

With Easter coming up, a lot of churches are finding ways to serve their congregations while still keeping them safe.

Like so many churches, Immanuel Baptist Church in Lexington had planned to hold a drive-in Easter service, up until just a few days ago. Like so many plans in the last weeks, however, things have changed.

"We just wanted to take extreme measures and caution, and make sure that we don't put anyone in a situation where they are exposed to anything, and continue to try to be good neighbors," says Pastor Ray Green.

Recently Governor Andy Beshear urged churches still holding drive-in services to make sure people were spaced out, and that they didn't get out of their vehicles.

Leadership at a lot of congregations have decided to just move online.

With such an important weekend coming up, they'll be working to bring people together, even if they are spread apart.

"Really, you can't close the church,” says Pastor Green. “I'm standing behind a building but really the church is of the people. So, we can still gather online, and it's going to be an Easter we will never forget."

The church will use its website and Facebook page to broadcast the Easter service. Green says he hopes people use the time together to focus on what's most important.

"When we eliminate hurry and busy-ness, it really allows us to focus on what's most important: Relationships with our family and friends and even our neighborhood," he says.

