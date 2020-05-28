UPDATE: Life-threatening injuries after crash closes Eastern Bypass in Richmond

UPDATE

The Richmond Police Department says a man was taken to the University of Kentucky Hospital with life threatening injuries after a crash on the Eastern Bypass.

Police said the crash happened just before 5 a.m. Thursday, when a pickup truck hit the pedestrian.

Currently, traffic in the area is being diverted down Eastern Drive, which runs parallel to the eastbound lanes of the bypass. Westbound traffic is bring detoured along Leeway Drive.

A crash reconstruction team is on scene as of now.

Police expect the road to be closed for at least two more hours. They hope to reopen one lane in each direction as soon as possible.

ORIGINAL STORY

Police in Richmond are investigating a serious crash in Richmond.

It happened on the Eastern Bypass at Brown Drive.

According to the Richmond Police Department, both east and westbound lanes of the bypass will be closed for the next few hours. They asked people to avoid the area if possible.

WKYT has a crew on the way to the scene right now. This story is developing and will be updated as new details emerge.