Eastern Kentuckians claim top prizes in $1 million Kentucky Lottery game

The Kentucky Lottery has announced two winning tickets were purchased within days of each other in two eastern Kentucky communities.

The first ticket was purchased by a Lawrence County couple who purchased a $1 million Break Fort Knox ticket at a store in Louisa. They remained anonymous, but one of them said the grand prize showed up when they started scratching the furthest column to the right first.

The winner asked the clerk if he was seeing things, and the clerk responded by saying, “I can’t help you. You’re going to have to go to Louisville."

The couple chose to split the winnings and take the $276,190 lump sum each after taxes.

The second winner purchased the ticket in the Floyd County community of Eastern. She said the money is life-changing, and she will use it to pay off her debt and get a new car.

Each store will receive a $7,800 bonus for selling the winning tickets. There are still four grand prizes available in the Break Fort Knox game.