Eastern Kentucky business featured in CNN report on 5th congressional district

An eastern Kentucky business was featured in a CNN report comparing congressional districts in Baltimore and rural Kentucky.

Gwen Johnson owns a business in Letcher County. She said she wants President Donald Trump to focus on rural communities that helped him get elected. (CNN Newsource)

The CNN report focused on Kentucky's 5th congressional district, which includes southeastern part of the state. It is one of the most impoverished congressional districts in the country.

Gwen Johnson with Black Sheep Bakery and Pizza in Letcher County was interviewed for the report. She said the coal industry's decline has put a major burden on the Appalachia region.

The report compared the district to Maryland's 7th congressional district, which is represented by Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings, who has entered a war of words with President Donald Trump.

While Trump has recently targeted Baltimore in tweets and comments to media, Johnson said she wants the President to focus on the people who helped elect him to the White House.

"Rural America rose up and voted for him, and he's talking about urban America. You know, he could throw us a bone, too," Johnson said.

The report also profiled one of the workers at the eastern Kentucky business who is a recovering opioid addict.