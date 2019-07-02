Eastern Kentucky call center laying off 179

A call center in Perry County is laying off 179 people and closing its facility.

SYKES sent a letter to the Kentucky Career Center Office of Employment & Training announcing the layoffs.

In the letter, the company says that the employees working at the call center on Sykes Boulevard will be laid off on September 3.

The company says they are encouraging site employees to transition to their virtual call center business, SYKESHome, or consider jobs at other SYKES locations.

The company says they are actively looking for new business to keep the Chavies facility open.