Eastern Kentucky caregivers sentenced in adult neglect, abuse case

Two eastern Kentucky caregivers have entered guilty pleas after prosecutors say one dragged a special needs adult across a floor while the other didn't report what happened.

Penny Caudill, 43, and John Hundley, 42, both of Hazard, pleaded guilty to felony wanton abuse or neglect of an adult.

Hundley is accused of dragging an adult day training participant across a floor and onto the porch, causing injury. Caudill is accused of observing what happened and not reporting the incident or providing medical treatment.

Both no longer work at the facility.

The Commonwealth has recommended a three-year sentence for Caudill diverted for three years. Hundley was sentenced Nov. 19 to three years probated for five years. Both will be placed on the Kentucky Caregiver Misconduct Registry.