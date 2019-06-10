Eastern Kentucky counties receive $1.2 million in delinquent taxes from coal companies

Several eastern Kentucky counties are starting to receive delinquent taxes from coal companies tied to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice.

Our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader report Knott, Pike, Harlan and Magoffin counties all received approximately $1.2 million last week, and the governor's organization has pledged to pay an equal amount in the next six months.

The tax disputes have lasted years, and the payments will resolve the issues for many counties involved. One county not named in the agreement is Floyd County, which Kentucky Fuel currently owes $671,000 in delinquent taxes. Kentucky Fuel is a Justice company.

The agreement will allow the Justice companies to avoid paying interest and penalties on the debt as long as they pay the original amount owed.

