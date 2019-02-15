Eastern Kentucky man accused of raping and sodomizing high school girl

Kentucky State Police have arrested an eastern Kentucky man accused of raping and sodomizing a 16-year-old girl.

Troopers arrested Robert Jackson, 36, of Louisa after receiving a complaint from Lawrence County High School about the student being sexually assaulted at home.

Jackson is believed to have had a relationship with the girl's mother and was living in their home at the time the assaults happened.

Troopers charged Jackson with six counts of rape and six counts of sodomy. He was placed into the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.