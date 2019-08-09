Eastern Kentucky man accused of trying to shock woman in bathtub

An eastern Kentucky man is behind bars after police say he plugged in a hairdryer and tried to put it in a woman's bath.

An arrest report states Salyersville police responded to a home on Auxier Branch Road after a woman called from a neighbor's house asking for help.

When police arrived the woman told police the suspect, 46-year-old Merritt Salyer, had low blood sugar and started making cheating accusations against her. Salyer would then attack the woman before causing property damage in the bathroom.

Police say the hot water heater was busted, a door was off its hinges, and water was everywhere. The woman told police the attack started when he tried to plug in the hairdryer in an attempt to shock her.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Salyer was charged with second-degree assault.