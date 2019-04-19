Eastern Kentucky man faces 50 child porn charges following search warrant

An eastern Kentucky man is behind bars after investigators say he was in possession of child pornography.

Kentucky State Police arrested Kyle McKay McFaddin, 25, of Wayland and charged him with 50 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

Investigators say they executed a search warrant at a home in Wayland after learning McFaddin uploaded images of child pornography online.

Each felony charge is punishable by up to five years in prison. McFaddin was placed in the Floyd County Detention