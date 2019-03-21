Eastern Kentucky man identified in deadly Thursday morning crash

Kentucky State Police have identified the eastern Kentucky man killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning.

Troopers say Michael Fugate of Letcher County was killed when his vehicle crossed the center line on Ky. 15 and hit another vehicle.

The driver and occupant of the other vehicle were taken to hospitals for their injuries. No one was using a seat belt in the crash.

The Letcher County coroner pronounced Fugate dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.