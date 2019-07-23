Eastern Kentucky man indicted for hosting underage drinking parties

A grand jury has indicted an eastern Kentucky man who is accused of hosting underage drinking parties.

The Kentucky Attorney General's Office said a Pike County grand jury returned an indictment against Anthony Baker, 51, of Pikeville. Barker is now facing counts of unlawful transaction with a minor and second-degree wanton endangerment.

Pikeville police requested the attorney general's Department of Criminal Investigation to assist in the case.

“Our priority is to protect Kentucky families, especially our children,” Attorney General Andy Beshear said. “I commend the Pikeville Police Department for their work and assistance in disrupting this activity."

The attorney general's office states the youngest person who attended the parties was 15 years old.

Baker is scheduled to be arraigned in Pike Circuit Court on July 31.