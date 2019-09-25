Eastern Kentucky man killed in logging accident identified

Authorities have identified an eastern Kentucky man who died in a Tuesday morning logging accident.

Kentucky State Police say Jimmy Branson, 48, of Whitesburg died from injuries sustained at a logging site off Ky. 931 in Letcher County.

Troopers received a call just before 9 a.m. about the accident. When they arrived, he was already unresponsive. Branson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Branson was struck by a limb that fell when a tree was cut down near him.

Medical examiners will perform an autopsy in Frankfort.