Eastern Kentucky native Tyler Childers receives Key to Lexington

Country music rising star Tyler Childers has been given the Key to Lexington.

The singer/songwriter posted on Instagram overnight to thank Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton for the gift.

He said he never imagined he would be in this position eight years ago, when he said he was sitting in a jail cell inside the Fayette County Detention Center.

An Eastern Kentucky native, Childers has seen major success as of late. His newest album, Country Squire, released in August.

Childers also recently drew a large crowd at Lexington's first ever Railbird Festival .