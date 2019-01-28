Eastern Kentucky teacher accused of inappropriately touching teen girl

Kentucky State Police say a teacher is behind bars after inappropriately touching a teenage girl.

Troopers arrested Daniel Tuttle, 47, of Middlesboro and charged him with first-degree sexual abuse after investigators received a complaint from social services.

The complaint involved a 15-year-old girl, and Tuttle was accused of inappropriate touching her on multiple occasions while she was a student. Harlan County Schools listed Tuttle as a JROTC instructor.

Tuttle remains in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $10,000 full cash bond.