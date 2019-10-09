Eastern Kentucky teacher arrested for being drunk at elementary school

An eastern Kentucky teacher is on administrative leave after he was arrested for being drunk in public at an elementary school.

Harlan County deputies responded to Evarts Elementary School Tuesday where they found Matthew Hubbard in the parking lot. Deputies say he had a strong odor of alcohol, and his speech was slurred. He would refuse all sobriety tests.

Harlan County Schools has announced Hubbard is suspended as a result of the arrest. He was employed with the school district for two months and previously worked 19 years in Claiborne County, Tennessee.

Hubbard is a special education teacher. The school district performed a criminal background check before employing him.