Eat, drink, shop; Midway hopes an open container policy will boost downtown business

The city of Midway is hoping a new ordinance that revolves around alcohol in the downtown area will boost economic growth for small businesses and the city.

Mayor Grayson Vandegrift says the ordinance, if approved by city council, would allow visitors to walk around downtown and nearby restaurant areas with an open container. The first reading of the proposal will take place August 19 with a vote later in September.

“It looks likely to pass based on the support for it,” Vandegrift told WKYT’s Nick Oliver Wednesday.

The possibility for this new attraction is based off a new Kentucky law that allows cities to purchase a license for the program. The Mayor hopes this can put Midway’s already historic downtown on the map as an “Entertainment Destination.” The mayor also hopes in the midst of the potential economic benefits for the city’s tourism department, small businesses will feel the greatest impact.

“You have to be way more competitive when you are dealing with brick and mortar shops as opposed to what is happening with online sales and everything,” said Vandegrift. “We have to give them every leg up we can.”

Megan Castle the owner of Gigi and George, an antique and leather shop, says she likes the idea. Castle, who just moved into her shop three months ago, says times can be slow for every business owner downtown but says this proposal could give shoppers a new reason to visit.

“What’s great is people can go get a drink while they are waiting for their table and take a stroll downtown and see what we have to offer,” said Castle. “Anything we do to get people down here is going to be a positive thing."

Some shop owners WKYT spoke with had mixed emotions. A few stores said while visitors can drink on the sidewalk, they would not allow potential customers to bring drinks inside. Many worried about spills and damaged goods. Others said they don’t like the idea of public drinking and worried about those abusing the potential ordinance.

Mayor Vandegrift says they would work closely with police to monitor visitors along with listening the store owners if they are seeing the ordinance abused.

There would be strict rules if the ordinance were to pass. Guests would not be allowed to drink in the designated zone past 10 p.m. The city says they are also working to find some type of cup that visitors would have to drink out of – the cups only being distributed after being purchased from a restaurant or bar in the designated area. Outside beverages would not be permitted. Anyone that leaves the designated area, spanning about ¼ of a mile, could be charged or face a citation.

The Mayor says city council is willing to end the ordinance if they don’t like it and are keeping an open mind during the process.

