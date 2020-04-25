Eckert's Orchard opens for the season

Opening for the season during a pandemic definitely looks different, but for Eckert's Orchard, folks were still rushing in

"We opened this morning with strawberries. We had a very limited supply. It's early in the season for our strawberries so we've got three and a half acres coming on which we should have plenty of strawberries for the next three or four weeks," Megan Fields, General Manager of Eckert's Orchard, said. "They were gone within seven minutes of us opening which was great."

Eckert's is following all of the local, state and federal guidelines when it comes to opening their doors because they know it is so important for families to put fresh produce on the table.

"What we love about what we do hear is we are able to provide you wish fresh produce that is grown right here in Versailles, right here on the farm" Fields said. "I'm the one that oversees that every day so I know what our growing practices are. You can walk in the door and we can talk about it."

They're very thankful to still have the opportunity to do so.

"It's been a blessing. We are so thankful that we are able to keep a staff going and taking care of their families because we are able to work them," Fields said. "My staff is all very excited about coming back for the season and it's just been great to be able to put that back into the community as well."

While their fields aren't open for people to pick their own berries at the moment, they look forward to when they get to again.