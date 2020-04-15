Economic standstill damaging Kentucky businesses

Wednesday, legislators will meet on the final day of the 2020 session to discuss reopening the economy.

The economic standstill has had a damaging effect on many Kentucky businesses and people, but there are many organizations trying to help people stay on their feet during this time.

More Kentuckians than ever are waiting on an unemployment check from the state after a record number of people were put out of work due to the COVID 19 novel coronavirus. They need money. That's why the United Way of the Bluegrass and the Bluegrass Community Foundation teamed up to form the Coronavirus Response Fund.

"In the last four weeks alone we've been able to raise over half a million dollars, all for nonprofits and individuals that are experiencing urgent needs," said Timothy Johnson, CEO United Way of the Bluegrass.

And every week the fund has a meeting to discuss where that money will go here in Lexington.

"Needs around access to food, access to childcare if you're in healthcare or a first responder, access to life-saving prescriptions because we know that if you have an underlying health issue you're more at risk for the virus, as well as transportation," Johnson said.

As well as looking at what will come next.

"We know that utilities and rent bills are accruing," Johnson said. "And while they may not be in risk of cut off or eviction at the moment, we know that eventually, that bill will come due. We're still in the response phase. There's a long road ahead including the recovery phase which we can't even anticipate what that's going to need."

Johnson says the partnership between themselves and the community foundation has already put nearly $250,000 back into the community, and he plans on continuing to help as long as families are in need.

Find out how you can help here.