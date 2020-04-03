Eddie Sutton voted into Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

Former Kentucky head coach Eddie Sutton has been voted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The class was officially announced Saturday at noon on ESPN.

Sutton coached the Wildcats from 1985-1989 before resigning after allegations of paying a top recruit.

Sutton led Creighton, Arkansas, Kentucky and Oklahoma State to the NCAA tournament. Kentucky reached the Elite Eight under Sutton.

Here is Sutton's timeline of coaching since 1958.

1958–1959 Oklahoma State (assistant)

1959–1966 Tulsa Central HS

1966–1969 Southern Idaho

1969–1974 Creighton

1974–1985 Arkansas

1985–1989 Kentucky

1990–2006 Oklahoma State

2007–2008 San Francisco (interim HC)

He is one of 10 Division I coaches with 800 or more career wins.