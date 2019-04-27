Edelen fundraising benefits from running mate's loan

Campaign-finance reports show Adam Edelen has raised more than $2.3 million since entering the Democratic primary for Kentucky governor, boosted by a more than $1.4 million loan from his running mate.

Edelen, a former state auditor, has generated more campaign cash than his two main Democratic rivals with the help of the hefty loan from his running mate Gill Holland, a developer and businessman. Attorney General Andy Beshear - widely seen as the front-runner - has raised more than $1.8 million since his campaign started. State House Minority Floor Leader Rocky Adkins has raised more than $1.5 million.

Adkins had the biggest ending balance at $819,412 as the candidates head into the stretch run before the May 21 primary.

Edelen is also benefiting from a super PAC supporting his candidacy.

