Edelen fundraising boosted by running mate's loan

A new campaign finance report from Kentucky Democratic gubernatorial candidate Adam Edelen shows his running mate contributed another $1 million in loans to boost their campaign.

The report shows almost all of Edelen's fundraising during the 15-day reporting period came from ticket mate Gill Holland, a businessman.

Edelen also is benefiting from a super PAC that raised $537,600 during the period in support of his candidacy. It spent nearly $450,000. The PAC is bankrolled by people close to Holland and Edelen.

Edelen and the PAC recently launched attack ads against another Democratic candidate, Andy Beshear.

Beshear's report shows he raised more than $300,000 during the 15 days.

Another leading Democratic candidate, state lawmaker Rocky Adkins, took in more than $132,000.

The reports are the final ones before the state's May 21 primary.

