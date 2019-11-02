Education, beautification and safety discussed at second Neighborhood summit

Neighbors gathered together at the Lexington Senior Center Saturday morning for the city’s second-ever Neighborhood Summit held by Mayor Linda Gorton.

The summit allows those living throughout Lexington to express issues they feel need to be fixed or present ideas of what they think would make the city better.

“One of the things that we want to know if from the neighbors' perspective, what’s working when they interact with government and what’s not working,” Gorton said.

One neighbor told WKYT she has elementary school children and wants to see more done for them and their classmates.

“I think there are a lot of children in our communities that aren’t ready for school,” said Anne Donworth. “At the city level, there are initiatives at Fayette County Schools and the library but to try to convene some working groups so kids could have more opportunities from the beginning.”

Mayor Gorton kicked off Saturday’s summit with a Q&A discussing things her office is working on addressing now. Things like bringing more jobs to the city, creating safer neighborhoods and fighting the drug epidemic spreading throughout Kentucky.

Participants then broke into small groups to discuss their ideas and get a better idea of how they can be executed. One item discussed was “placemaking”, a concept which focuses on beautification.

“I’d like to see that expand beyond just parks and green spaces into other public spaces like our city hall or library spaces or other community events,” said participant Liz Sheehan.

Mayor Gorton said her office received positive feedback and new ideas from their first summit months ago. She is hoping this will improve the working relationship between local government and taxpayers.

