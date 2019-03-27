Education commissioner: 2,000 Kentucky teachers caused work stoppage using loophole

Kentucky Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis is accusing 2,000 teachers of using a loophole in state law, leading to work stoppages.

In a memo to 10 superintendents, Lewis recommended the districts to have teachers use personal leave instead of sick leave if they want to engage in political advocacy. This comes after multiple Kentucky school districts had to cancel classes because of "sick-outs."

Lewis also said using sick leave in an effort to close school districts is an illegal work stoppage, and the districts should submit a list to the Secretary of Labor for investigation. Teachers may face civil penalties. Lewis also wants districts to discipline teachers who use sick leave for political advocacy, including termination in some cases.

The commissioner pointed to Bullitt County's delegate system for political participation as something he would support, as the school district would stay open.

“These ‘sick outs’ have impeded students’ academic learning, created tremendous inconveniences for thousands of families, and caused classified staff to lose pay on days their districts closed,” Lewis said. “It’s imperative that students receive classroom instruction without interruption throughout the school year, barring major weather events or illness.”

The letter was sent to superintendents in Bath, Boyd, Bullitt, Carter, Fayette, Jefferson, Letcher, Madison, Marion and Oldham counties.