Eight Kentucky football players virtually graduated Friday

It's graduation weekend at Kentucky and as you know, instead of walking across the stage, the Class of 2020 is graduating virtually.

That group includes the eight Wildcat football players that were supposed to walk on Friday. This year, T.J. Carter, Ahmad Wagner, Phil Hoskins, Boogie Watson, Drew Schlegel, Terry Wilson, Clevan Thomas and Walker Wood all received their diplomas.

Carter and Wagner are off to the NFL, Schlegel entered his name in the transfer portal and Wood is off to McNeese State to compete for the starting quarterback job.

A number of the other graduates, including Wilson and Watson are playing for the Wildcats this season. Mark Stoops joined the virtual Zoom graduation on Friday to deliver a message to his graduates.

"The leadership and character that you have, it means an awful lot to me," said Stoops. "Really proud of all of you. Phil, amen bro. Good job. I appreciate it. I'm proud of you and I mean that. T.J., Boogie, Ahmad, Drew I greatly appreciate you."