Eight years since historic tornado outbreak in Kentucky

Monday marks eight years since a deadly tornado outbreak in Kentucky.

On March 2, 2012, 18 tornadoes touched down across the state, impacting 27 counties. More than 20 people were killed and more than 200 injured.

Magoffin County was hit by an EF-3 tornado with maximum winds of 160 miles per hour.

West Liberty in Morgan County was hit very hard as well. An EF-3 tornado with maximum winds of 140 miles per hour decimated much of the downtown area. The tornado was a mile wide.

East Bernstadt witnessed an EF-2 tornado that was on the ground for seven miles. It was enough to cause a lot of damage.

The tornadoes reportedly caused more than $150 million dollars in damage.

