Elaine Chao announces grants for Kentucky airports

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced Monday that the FAA will award $495 million in grants to airports across the nation, including several in Kentucky. The money will help infrastructure projects.

“This significant investment in airport improvements in Kentucky will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation,” said Secretary Chao.

Grants will help the following projects at Kentucky airports:

Cynthiana-Harrison County Airport in Cynthiana, KY, $60,000 – grant funds will be used to remove obstructions.

Big Sandy Regional Airport in Debord, KY, $69,000 – grant funds will be used to conduct and environmental study.

Addington Field in Elizabethtown, KY, $130,000 – grant funds will be used to install a runway vertical and visual guidance system.

Tucker-Guthrie Memorial Airport in Harlan, KY, $135,000 – grant funds will be used to update the Airport Master Plan Study.

Ohio County Airport in Hartford, KY, $168,000 – grant funds will be used to update the Airport Master Plan Study.

Wendell H Ford Airport in Hazard, KY, $180,000 – grant funds will be used to update the Airport Master Plan Study.

Hancock County-Ron Lewis Field in Lewisport, KY, $2 million – grant funds will be used to extend the airport’s runway.

Marion-Crittenden County Airport in Marion, KY, $270,000 – grant funds will be used to construct a building.

Morehead-Rowan County / Clyde A. Thomas Regional Airport in Morehead, KY, $80,000 – grant funds will be used to rehabilitate the airport’s runway.

Mount Sterling – Montgomery County Airport in Mount Sterling, KY, $400,000 – grant funds will be used to construct a runway.

Lebanon Springfield-George Hoerter Field in Springfield, KY, $60,000 – grant funds will be used to conduct an environmental study.

West Liberty Airport in West Liberty, KY, $447,000 – grant funds will be used to construct a building.

There will be a total of 358 grants to 327 airports around the country in 46 states and the Pacific Islands.

