Elderly couple dies in Union County house fire

An elderly couple has died after a house fire in Union County.

Around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, officials say someone driving by the house spotted flames along KY 130 South and called authorities. The call brought out five regional fire departments.

Television station WFIE reports that 86-year-old Joseph “Joker” Sheffer and his wife, 81-year-old Joann Sheffer died in the fire.

Firefighters say they knew when they arrived on the scene that things didn’t look good.

“Both of their vehicles were in the garage,” explains Union County Fire Department Chief Josh Millikan. “Then we knew, we were pretty sure then, we were going to have people inside.”

Firefighters say a lack of nearby fire hydrants complicated their battle with the flames, having to make an eight-mile roundtrip to fill up their tanks and continue battling the flames.

An investigation into the fire in ongoing.