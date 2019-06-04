Elections board delays certifying Kentucky primary results

Kentucky election officials have delayed certifying statewide primary election results after the state's chief election official identified a series of discrepancies in vote counts.

The discrepancies won't change any outcomes of last month's primary election.

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes said Tuesday the certification delay is due to a new state law that removed much of her authority over the State Board of Elections.

Grimes says her staff found discrepancies that should have been detected by the elections board's staff. Grimes has feuded with the board's executive director.

Board chairman Josh Branscum didn't blame the law for the certification delay. He says the board needs to make some clarifications before its next meeting Friday.

Republican lawmaker Damon Thayer says Grimes' comments blaming the delay on the law are "beyond absurd."