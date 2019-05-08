Electric scooters could be making their way to Lexington

Move over Spin bikes, electric scooters may be coming to Lexington.

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council is considering a proposal that would allow companies like Bird, Lime and Spin to transplant rentable electric scooters onto city streets, much like the orange Spin bicycles that spot the city.

A proposed ordinance being considered by the council would allow five companies to bring up to 400 vehicles each to the city. But it would also prohibit the scooters from sidewalks, ultimately treating them like bicycles, restricted to bike lanes.

The ordinance would also require riders to be at least 16 years old and would limit scooter speeds to 15 mph.

Councilmember Susan Lamb says she appreciates the proposed ordinance, but to quell some concerns about safety she hopes some education and awareness will be provided throughout the city for both potential scooter renters and drivers.

“Our drivers are going to have to be more aware that they will be in the roadway,” said Lamb.

Lexington transportation planners say they do intend on putting out safety campaigns regarding the new transportation.

Lamb says in addition to safety concerns she does worry about the potential for scooters to be parked or even laying all around town. Right now the proposed ordinance gives the company 24 hours to pick up any broken down scooters. Lamb says she wants to see that changed to a two-hour period during daylight hours to prevent having the vehicles blocking sidewalks, entrances to businesses, or even roadways.

While some might have some reservations about electric scooters in Lexington, transportation planners say the scooters’ arrival to the city is inevitable.

“We are that size of a city. We are a good market for these types of things,” said Lexington transportation planner Scott Thompson.

Those in the healthcare industry say that riding the scooters may come with some risks, as evidenced by the thousands of reported injuries coming from electric scooters in other cities around the country, but at the end of the day risks are everywhere.

“We can't take the risks out of life. There’s risks of texting while walking. There's risks of driving too fast and driving distracted, so there are risks and you have to understand the risks,” said Lexington ER physician Ryan Stanton.

The full Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council will take up the issue of scooters in early June.

