Electric scooter safety in Lexington

It's been just over a week since electric scooters were launched in Lexington. But over the weekend, one rider was hit by a car. The driver was charged with DUI after the collision early Saturday morning.

Now that the scooters are for rent all over downtown, doctors want you to think twice before hopping on one. They say if you're not careful, you could end up in one of their exam rooms.

"Some of the biggest issues that we see are not only head injuries, which are our biggest concern, but also sprains," said Dr. Daniel Hackett, an orthopedic surgeon said. "Spraining lower extremities and upper extremities as well as fractures."

Dr. Hackett recommends riders wear helmets at all times, and follow all traffic rules, like riding in designated bike lanes.

He says the severity of an injury greatly increases the faster the scooter moves.

"The more force that you have going into an injury which is by far much worse with higher speeds," Dr. Hackett said. "You certainly do cause more harm with those higher speeds. These are powerful enough to cause significant harm if you do fall off them."

Another thing to watch out for - drivers.

"Still be mindful of your surroundings and realize that there are other people on the road," Dr. Hackett said.

So far, doctors at Baptist Health haven't had any patients come in complaining of scooter injuries, but they are expecting them now that those scooters are out on the roads.

Lime and spin scooters can be rented throughout the downtown area and on UK's campus. Riders are supposed to stay in bike lanes when traveling and are not allowed to ride them on sidewalks.