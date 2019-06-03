Elizabethtown father arrested for leaving child alone in car

Police arrested an Elizabethtown father Monday, after he allegedly left his child in a hot car for more than 30 minutes.

Ryan Hutson allegedly left his seven-year-old alone in a car parked at Big Lots. Police said he was shopping inside.

The car was not running, and the windows were rolled up. The temperature outside was around 78 degrees.

Officers were able to instruct the child how to unlock the doors and get out of the car. Once he was out, police said he was sweating profusely and asking for water.

An investigation revealed he had been inside the car for 39 minutes.

Hutson is charged with wanton endangerment. The child is in good condition, according to police.

