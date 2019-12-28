Elizabethtown police face down ‘hostile chicken’ at pharmacy

Police in Elizabethtown were called out Friday to confront a public menace at a local pharmacy.

Photographs on the department’s Facebook page show officers working to corral a “hostile chicken” who was “menacing patrons.”

According to the Facebook post, officers were “pecked viciously” by the bird, who also ‘made some adept use of vehicles for cover.”

In the end, a milk crate turned out to be the device that helped authorities take the bird into custody.

The chicken was turned over to “someone who can give him more suitable accommodations.”

The post says the officers are expected to make a full recovery “after some doughnut therapy.”

