Elkhorn Creek businesses worry about sewage spill's impacts

Businesses are reporting slumps along Elkhorn Creek in the fallout from a raw sewage spill that put 100,000 gallons into the tributary.

The origin of the spill was in Scott County, but now one Franklin County business owner is feeling the effects.

“We just want to see people come out and enjoy the creek and not worry about a sewage spill," Canoe Kentuck co-owner Nathan Depenbrock said.

Depenbrock's business is downstream from where the sewage spill, and he said some have canceled reservations upon hearing the news.

“A lot of phone calls. A lot of social media messages. A lot of people just asking and concerned. ‘Is the water level is safe? Is the water itself safe?'" Depenbrock said.

His answer? Yes. The water is safe. In fact, it was never even a concern for the Environmental Protection Agency.

“Our thought is that more than likely by the time it diluted itself out after passing 65 miles of creek going over three different dams that it diluted itself out to a point where it wasn’t even an issue," Depenbrock said.

While some changed their plans, others trusted the water.

“I checked the Canoe Kentucky website, and it said it was up to you to make that decision yourself and felt like the reports I had seen online seemed safe," paddler Marie Marefat said.

Depenbrock said his main concern is for people to use a life jacket when it comes to safety concerns. Emergency managers said last week the water was fine to boat and fish in.