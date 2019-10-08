Ellen DeGeneres defends sitting with George W. Bush at Dallas Cowboys game

Comedian and television host Ellen DeGeneres took time during her syndicated program to address why she sat with former President George W. Bush after receiving social media criticism.

DeGeneres said she and her spouse Portia were invited by Charlotte Jones, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' daughter, to the game between Dallas and Green Bay. She would sit next to George and his wife Laura during the game.

The FOX broadcast showed DeGeneres and Bush laughing together, and it led to some asking why the openly gay comedian would sit with the Republican who opposed same-sex marriage and called for an amendment to the U.S. Constitution banning the practice.

DeGeneres would say despite a large social media backlash, people should be more open to being kind to those who share differing viewpoints.

"Just because I don't agree with someone on everything doesn't mean that I'm not going to be friends with them," DeGeneres said. "When I say, 'Be kind to one another,' I don't mean only the people that think the same way you do. I mean, 'Be kind to everyone.'"

DeGeneres would thank the Jones family for hosting and the Bush family for a fun Sunday afternoon.