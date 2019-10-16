Ellen DeGeneres gives Kentucky woman $20K to reward charity work

A former Georgetown College basketball player received a $20,000 surprise from Ellen DeGeneres as a reward for her efforts to benefit the homeless.

Abbey Van Zant is from Crestwood in Oldham County. She was called down by DeGeneres so she could talk about her charity work.

On the show, Van Zant said she would make toiletry bags and put blankets and socks in them to help the homeless population.

DeGeneres would have fun with Van Zant before revealing the surprise, as she would be blindfolded for a competition to taste various food items. The final item wasn't food, but instead, it was $20,000 provided by Cheerios.

Van Zant, who was covered with food items, was shocked and removed her blindfold when she found out about the surprise.