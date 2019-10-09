Elton John adds two Kentucky dates to his 'farewell' tour

Updated: Wed 8:20 AM, Oct 09, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Elton John is coming to Rupp Arena.

The number one top-performing solo male artist added two new concert dates to his sold-out Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

Elton John will perform at Rupp Arena on Friday, June 5. He will also perform at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville on Sunday, April 26.

Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour was named Billboard's Top Rock Tour of 2019.

The tour spans five continents with more than 350 dates.

 
